Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

