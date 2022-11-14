ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) Insider Jeremy King Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS – Get Rating) insider Jeremy King bought 1,250,000 shares of ECS Botanics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,750.00 ($18,668.83).

ECS Botanics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ECS Botanics Company Profile

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of medicinal cannabis products. It also retails hemp wellness and food products; and engages in the agriculture business. The company is based in Launceston, Australia.

