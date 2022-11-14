ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) Insider Jeremy King Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS – Get Rating) insider Jeremy King bought 1,250,000 shares of ECS Botanics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,750.00 ($18,668.83).
ECS Botanics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
ECS Botanics Company Profile
