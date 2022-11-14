eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 2.8 %

EGAN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 million, a PE ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

