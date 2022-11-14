Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $39.83 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and $78,474.26 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,812,483 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

