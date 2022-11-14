Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

