Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LLY traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.53. 113,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.76.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

