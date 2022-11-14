EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $50,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

