Empower Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $221.62 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00016147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and approximately $221.62 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.55401736 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $232.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

