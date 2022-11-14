ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($17.01) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.35) to €15.20 ($15.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.59) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 2.0 %

ENGGY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 30,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,565. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

