EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 71.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 67.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ESMT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 508,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.40 and a beta of 0.68. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

