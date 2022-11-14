EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.02 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,182,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 155,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

