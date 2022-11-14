Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Sean Ellis Acquires 30,000 Shares

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) Director Sean Ellis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entera Bio Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 1,796.49%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

See Also

