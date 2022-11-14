EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of EQT worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQT traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,852. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

