Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (AAP, AE, ALDX, APO, ASX, AVEO, BFS, CAE, CG, CMC)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 14th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.