Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (AAP, AE, ALDX, APO, ASX, AVEO, BFS, CAE, CG, CMC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 14th:
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
