Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (AAP, AE, ALDX, APO, ASX, AVEO, BFS, CAE, CG, CMC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 14th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

