Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.98.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

