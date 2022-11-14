Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,223. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.