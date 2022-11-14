EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 58.1% in October

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($195.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($144.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($195.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.03. 50,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

