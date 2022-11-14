Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.