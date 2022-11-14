Everdome (DOME) Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Everdome (DOME) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

