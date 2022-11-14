Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMPGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SNMP stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

