EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.
EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
