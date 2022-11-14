Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FRCOY stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $58.97. 14,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,720. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

