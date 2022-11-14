FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $175.61 on Monday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

