Fei USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.14 million and $1.29 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98649932 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $859,095.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

