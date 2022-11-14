Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 2,385,725 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.97% of TELUS worth $297,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

