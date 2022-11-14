Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Mastercard worth $1,296,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.39. 83,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.03. The company has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

