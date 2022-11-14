Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,126 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $87,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,496,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Stantec stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. 5,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

