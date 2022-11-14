Fiera Capital Corp Has $450.44 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $450,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after buying an additional 815,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.21. 28,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

