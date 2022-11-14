Fiera Capital Corp Has $60.93 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Citizens Financial Group worth $60,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. 62,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

