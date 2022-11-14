Fiera Capital Corp Has $647.51 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $647,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,458 shares of company stock worth $11,496,880 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.7 %

MTD stock traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,474.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,912. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,211.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.