Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

