Fiera Capital Corp Sells 42,229 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,229 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.16% of TJX Companies worth $757,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.84. 128,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

