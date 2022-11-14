Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $123,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.92. 189,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

