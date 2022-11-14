First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stake Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of First Bancorp worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 148.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

FBNC opened at $46.37 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.