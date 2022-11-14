First Trust Bank Ltd. Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. Visa accounts for approximately 8.0% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.35. 96,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

