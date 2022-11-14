First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $114.51. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,951. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

