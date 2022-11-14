First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 64.7% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $536,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.