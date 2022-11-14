Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

