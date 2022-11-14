Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $116,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 37.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 55.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5,374.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $33.96. 29,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,915. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

