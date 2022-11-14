Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 254.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FOX Price Performance

About FOX

FOXA opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.