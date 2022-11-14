Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) & LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Head to Head Survey

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fox Factory and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fox Factory currently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Fox Factory.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

98.7% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 12.37% 22.22% 13.18% LiveWire Group N/A -21.54% 2.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and LiveWire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.30 billion 3.32 $163.82 million $4.48 22.76 LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Summary

Fox Factory beats LiveWire Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to dealers and distributors. The company offers powered vehicles under the FOX, BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, and SCA brands; and mountain bikes and road bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.