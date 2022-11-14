Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,239. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $91,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

