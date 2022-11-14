Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $4.76

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00028649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and $9.36 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00589029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.70 or 0.30681566 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.