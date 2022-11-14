Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires 370,370 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,370 shares during the period. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.5% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,517. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $28.09.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,084.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 18,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,084.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $144,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,567.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $927,090 in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

