Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 1,235,371 Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,371 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Pardes Biosciences worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pardes Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of PRDS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $17.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
Read More
