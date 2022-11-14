Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,437 shares of company stock worth $264,347. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

