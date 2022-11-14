Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 4,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

