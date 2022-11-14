Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Get Futu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.