Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 41,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

