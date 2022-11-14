GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEAGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.